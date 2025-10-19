Arthur N. Ellison of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 15, 2025, with his devoted wife by his side. He was 79 years old.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Schatz) Ellison.

Arthur was the proud owner of Arty’s Appliance Repair in Warwick, N.Y. Deeply proud of his Norwegian heritage, he helped establish a chapter of the Sons of Norway while living in North Carolina. With salt water in his veins, Arthur was an avid sailor who found great joy on the water aboard his sailboat, The Wanderer, and cherished time spent at the marina with friends.

A lifelong adventurer, Arthur was also a passionate Harley-Davidson enthusiast who enjoyed riding cross-country with friends. Known for his culinary skills, he could master any cuisine to perfection and loved cooking for those he cared about. He was also a beloved member of his Warwick coffee crew, where countless stories and laughs were shared.

A proud United States Army veteran, Arthur honorably served his country during the Vietnam War as a Combat Engineer. A decorated war hero, he completed two tours of duty and received the National Defense Service Medal, two Overseas Service Bars, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Expert Rifle Medal.

A family statement reads: “Dad was a funny and fun-loving man who loved his family more than anything. His grandchildren were the joys of his life. His smile could light up a room, and he always enjoyed being the life of the party. He loved his country. He was a great man who will be deeply missed.”

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Christine (Della Gala) Ellison; his sons Vincent Ellison (his wife Amanda) of Wallkill, NY, and Scott Ellison of Beacon, NY; Sara Ellison of Wallkill, NY. He was the cherished grandfather of Avery, Derek, Jenna, Lukas, Hanna, Juliana, Maya, and Sofia.

He is also survived by his siblings: Carol (Frank) Angelo, Linda (Allen) Caprio, Phyllis (Patrick) Perone, and Frederick (Jackie) Della Gala, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Jean DeLucia, Judy Sullivan, and Dorothy Colachicco.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, from 2 - 4:00 and 7 - 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment following the service in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville N.J. 08691 or Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Ill. 60673-1263 or online ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org/donate.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, please log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.