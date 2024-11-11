Arthur Leslie Johnson, 84

Husband, father and grandfather, maker, inventor and friend, Arthur Leslie Johnson passed away on October 31, 2024, at the age of 84. A 13-year resident of New Holland, Pennsylvania, Arthur was born January 2, 1940, in Collingswood, New Jersey, to parents Edward and Gladys Johnson. Along with older brother, Charles, he grew up in Chatham, NJ, and graduated from Lehigh University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

After college, “Art” served in the U.S. National Guard, where they put him to work as a mechanic in the motor pool. Cars were a hobby and passion throughout his life, and he loved to wax nostalgic about his ’40 Ford, a hot rod with no floorboards!

As a self-employed manufacturer’s representative, Art sold petroleum industry equipment throughout the Northeast for many years, reportedly racking up over a million highway miles in sales calls. But Art wasn’t just a salesman; he was also an inventor. In 1997 he was awarded a U.S. Patent for his “Ultraseal” leak-proof tank adaptor, which prevented underground fuel tanks from contaminating surrounding soil.

Art’s entrepreneurial spirit extended to several antique shop and restoration ventures, including the iconic Warwick Antique Barn in Warwick, New York, which he ran successfully with his beloved wife, Carole. Art and Carole met on New Year’s Eve, 2000, and were married May 5, 2004. Art never missed an opportunity to brag that he “hit the lottery” that New Year’s Eve, and his love for Carole and the extended family she brought to his life were evident to all who knew him.

Admired for his craftsmanship and his ability to build or fix just about anything, Art was also well-known as the maker of “Arthur’s Farm Tables,” beautifully crafted dining tables showcasing reclaimed barnwood from all over the region. His loved ones take comfort in knowing his legacy will live on through these tables, with families gathering around them to make happy memories of their own for generations to come.

Art (aka “Pop-Pop,” “OG,” and “Grandpa”) is survived by his wife Carole; three children Amy (Dan), Doug (Colette), and Emily (Daniel); two step-children Lori (Stuart) and David (Mary Jo); four grandchildren William (Katie), Maren, Annabelle, and Katherine; three step-grandchildren Grace (Kevin), Elise, and T.J. (Emily); and one great-grandson Charlie.

Arthur navigated life by his own adventurous roadmap, embraced the D.I.Y. mentality before it was cool, and continued to his very last to enjoy the simple pleasures of what he could do with his own two hands.

Memorial service: Saturday, November 16, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland PA 17557.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).

Online condolences may be made to groffeckenroth.com.