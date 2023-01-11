Arthur Cuccia, Sr., of Warwick, NY, left his earthly life in the arms of his Heavenly Father on January 5, 2023 at St. Anthony Hospital, Warwick. He was 91 years old.

Born August 16, 1931 in Brooklyn, he was the son of Peter and Angelina (LaCagni) Cuccia.

Artie proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Friedan Typewriters and eventually became the owner of Classon Typewriter in Brooklyn, NY. After moving his family to Warwick in 1997, Arthur served as a deacon of St. Stephen’s Church, where he was affectionately known as “Deacon Artie.”

Arthur is survived by his wife of 71 years Ethel; sons John, of Vero Beach, FL and Arthur, of Long Island; daughter Frances Burke, of SC; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Joseph.

The family receive, friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, January 11th at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, with interment following in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Deacon Artie’s memory to St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

