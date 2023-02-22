Anthony “Tony” Rudinski, a lifelong resident and dairy farmer from Pine Island, entered into rest on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.

The son of the late Barney Rudinski and Tessie Wiechowski Rudinski, he was born on July 15, 1939 in Warwick, NY.

A family statement reads, “Tony loved his Polka music and his cows.”

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen Krawcyk Rudinski; 3 sons, Anthony Rudinski Jr. of Pine Island; Barney Rudinski & Lucy of Middletown; Robert Rudinski and Eric of North Carolina; 3 daughters, Linda Lang & Greg of Westtown; Julie Rudinski and Laurie of Pine Island; and Mary Rudinski of Port Jervis; daughter-in-law, Barbara Rudinski of Pine Island; 11 Grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Eileen, Holly, Emily, Haley, Tess, Travis, Wade, Shelby and Lacy; sister, Theresa Glowaczewski of Pine Island; he is further survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; cows and calves.

He was predeceased by his sister, Irene Dudlo.

As per his wishes, a private visitation will be held and burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Ambulance Corps, PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.