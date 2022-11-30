Anthony James Lombardi, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was 92. Anthony (aka Buddy) was a retired Federal employee who worked as a United States Customs Inspector. Born in NYC in 1930, Buddy became a semi-pro baseball player and traveled the east coast with his team, “The Kokomo Clowns”

He was predeceased by the love of his life Beatrice Lombardi, who left this earth September 1, 2019. They were married 60 years.

Anthony is survived by his daughters Suzanne Palmer, Mary Vealey and her husband Charles Vealey.

He was a wonderful grandfather to Nicolle Kanis, Jeffrey Palmer and Christopher Vealey. He is also survived by his 3 great-grandchildren Pearl and Brian Palmer and Lincoln Kanis. They all brought him great joy.

Per his wishes, the family had a private viewing arranged by Flynn Funeral & Memorial Centers in Monroe, NY.