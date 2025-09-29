Annmarie Van Doran Sabarese, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away surrounded by love on Sept. 21, 2025. She was born on Nov. 18, 1960, in the Bronx, the daughter of Robert & Mary (Wassell) Van Doran. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Sabarese.

Annmarie’s presence was larger than life, her laughter, warmth, and unwavering spirit made her everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She dedicated her life to family, community, and service. She proudly served her hometown as a Village Trustee and Dispatcher and was deeply active in the community she loved. Annmarie was a proud Laker, past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 1443 a member of the Warwick Republican Committee and a member of the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge #2067 as well as parishioner at Holy Rosary Church.

Annmarie had a gift for making people feel at home. She cooked and baked with love, preparing meals, treats, and big dinners that brought family and friends whom she treated like family together. She spent the beginning of her career as a secretary for the Head of Auditing at the Bank of Commerce, but her greatest role was being a mother. She cherished her three daughters — Meaghan, Rebekkah, and Alexandriah — who meant the world to her, and she delighted in being “Queenma” to her grandchildren, Jaedan, Brielle, and Aria. Her devotion to them was the foundation of her life. She held dear her life with her husband, Daniel Sabarese, the love of her life, and the bond they shared that was uniquely theirs.

Beyond her home, she dedicated decades to coaching softball and volleyball and serving as a Girl Scout leader, always giving back and guiding others. Annmarie lifted others up, celebrating every victory, and encouraging all who were lucky enough to know her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and big shoes to fill.

Annmarie is survived by her loving husband Daniel Sabarese, her three daughters, Meaghan Metrick, Rebekkah Sabarese, and Alexandriah Sabarese (husband Shane O’Rouke), her grandchildren Jaedan, Brielle and Aria; her brothers Roberts Van Doran (wife Peggy), Michael Van Doran, James Van Doran, Stephan Van Doran and Christopher Van Doran (wife Dawn), her sister Ellen Rampe (husband Chris) her sister in law Denise Cordero (husband Michael), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert, and Mary Van Doran; her brothers, Walter, Thomas and Edward Van Doran; her sister; Mary Van Doran Cabezal, her father-and mother-in-law Daniel and June Sabarese; her sisters-in-law; Victoria DeVoe-Van Doran and Teresa McQual-Van Doran; and her nephews, Robert Van Doran, Paul Van Doran and neice Amanda Van Doran.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925 with Fr. Reynor Santiago officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Warwick Cemetery, Oakland Ave. in Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845)477-8240; www.zmmemorials.com.