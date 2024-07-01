Annalisa Fischer, 69

Annalisa Fischer of Florida, NY, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024. She was 69 years old.

Born in Germany, May 12, 1955, she was the daughter of Eugene H. and Linda (Schulte) Fischer.

Annalisa was a therapy aide for the state of New York at Stoney House, Mohegan Lake, NY. She attended Family Church in Middletown.

Annalisa is survived by her brother Eugene and his wife Lynne of Port St. Lucie, Fl.; and her dear friends Thomas A. and Marybeth Gladitsch of Warwick, NY. She was predeceased by her parents.

Visitation: Tuesday, July 2, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Columba Cemetery, 3335 State Route 94, Chester, NY 10918.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.