Anna Damia, 95

Anna Damia of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ) passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024, after a life well-lived. She was 95 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on October 23, 1928, she was the daughter of Carmine and Helen Miaetta. She was a graduate of Hunter College. Prior to retirement, Ann was a physical education teacher at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Anna was an avid athlete: she loved bowling, golf, tennis, cross-country skiing, and other sports. She was a NYS champion ping-pong player.

Anna was married for 70 years to Andrew P. Damia who predeceased her, along with their son Robert. She is survived by son Mark and his wife Patricia; daughter Barbara Marjoram and her husband Adrian; and five grandchildren, Christian, Samantha, Michaela, Alex, and Aiden.

Visitation: Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, June 10, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick

Interment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.