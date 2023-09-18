Ann Marie Sedita, 79

Ann Marie Sedita of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was 79 years old.

The daughter of Alfonso and Hannah Sullivan Simonetti, she was born on January 13, 1944, in New York City.

Ann Marie was a retired cashier for Walmart in Monroe. She was also a Mary Kay consultant as well as a former member of the Florida Lions Club.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert “Bobby” Sedita Sr.

She is survived by her son Thomas “Chopper” Russo and Ingrid; daughters Debbie Supenski and John, and Patty Wagner and Rick; son Rob Sedita Jr. and Jenny; grandchildren Tommy Andryshak Jr. and Sadie, Sarah Andryshak, Faith Simmons and Bobby, Johnny Supenski and Amanda, Joey Supenski and Andrew, Bobby Supenski and Charlie, and Bobby Sedita III; great-grandchildren Brynlee Rayne Simmons, and Athena Thomas Supenski; great-granddaughter Andryshak to be in December; and godson David Myers.

Visitation was scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass was scheduled for 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. Joseph Church 20, Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society: 48 Public Works Dr., Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.