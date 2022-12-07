Ann M. Mandracchia, of Warwick, passed away on December 3, 2022 at her home in Warwick. She was 88 years old and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ann (King) Caron.

Ann was born on March 2, 1934 in the Bronx, NY and, upon her marriage to her beloved husband, Joseph Mandracchia, she moved to Pelham, NY, where she lived for nearly 60 years and raised her family. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Catherine’s Church. She later moved to Warwick in 2007 where she resided for eleven years and became an active parishioner of St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of Sodality and volunteered at the Hope Chest in Florida, NY. She moved to Lakeland, Florida in 2018 and returned to Warwick in July 2022.

In 1954 she married Joseph P. Mandracchia, the love of her life and life partner, who passed away in 2013. They were inseparable and the finest example of a loving couple who cherished each other and their family.

Mom was the most loving and caring person you could know, and she showed this every day in the way that she cared for her entire family throughout her life. Ann is survived by her five children: Michael Mandracchia, of Galloway, NJ; Teresa Mandracchia, DVM of South New Berlin, NY, Phyllis LeFrois and her husband Richard, of Lakeland, Florida, Stephen Mandracchia and his wife Theresa, of Warwick, and Joseph Mandracchia, Jr., of South New Berlin, NY. Ann was also the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Matthew Mandracchia, and his wife Courtney, of Jackson, NJ, Kateri Mandracchia of Delmar, NY, Therese Mayer and her husband Ryan of Valley Cottage, NY, Maiya Greenfield and her husband Matthew, of Webster, NY and John LeFrois and his wife Jennifer, of Webster, NY. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Adella, Brielle and Samuel Mandracchia, of Manchester, NJ, and Austin, Ashton, Tanner, Abigail and Hailey, of Webster, NY. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Caron, and her sister Teresa Nargi.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Stephens RC Church, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Stephens RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

