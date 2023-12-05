Ann M. Hogan, 84

Ann M. Hogan of Warwick, NY, formerly of Woodside Queens, NY, passed away on December 4, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 84 years old.

Born in Queens, NY, on June 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Kathryn (nee Mc Kenna) Donohue.

Ann attended St. Helena’s high school in Bronx, NY, where she met her best friend of 70 years Joan Bacon. After high school she worked for Equitable Life in Manhattan as a legal secretary, where she met her husband, Robert. She worked for many years as a lunchroom monitor at King’s Elementary School in Warwick, NY, and as a childcare assistant with the school’s Creative Care before and after school program. She was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church in Warwick, NY, where she attended daily mass for several years.

Ann was born on Flag Day and loved America. She was also proud of her Irish heritage, loved listening to Irish music and making Irish soda bread to give to people as gifts. She also enjoyed making homemade chocolates for all occasions and sharing it at beloved family gatherings. In her later years she enjoyed watching classic game shows on TV, playing Words with Friends on Facebook, and doing word search puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert (Bob) Hogan at home; daughter Mary Ann Bernard and her husband Stanley of Lockport, NY; son Thomas Hogan of Warwick, NY; daughter Jane Campbell and her husband Collin of Pine Bush, NY; sister Margaret (late Michael) Kralovich of Marion, MA; three grandchildren Robert Bernard and his wife Ashley of Fairbanks Alaska, William Bernard of Lockport, NY, and Lillian Campbell of Pine Bush, NY; one great-grandchild Peter Bernard of Fairbanks, Alaska; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mary (late Richard) Fitzgibbon and her brother Thomas (late Grace) Donohue.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 8, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation St. Stephen Church,75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.