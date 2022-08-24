Ann C. Schock, of Cornwall, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, NY, after a short illness. She was 89 years old.

The daughter of Nicola and Gerard Lee, she was born Feb. 16, 1933, in Brooklyn, NY, and it was in Brooklyn that she met Robert Schock, whom she married in 1952. They moved to Washingtonville in 1969, and together raised three daughters, Barbara, Robin and Annmarie.

Ann was a retired bank teller at Walden Savings Bank in Washingtonville, NY, where she made countless friends among her customers. She was a faithful communicant at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was involved with the parish’s CCD program for a number of years. She was also a diehard Yankee fan and, if the game was a good one, would be heard throughout the house shouting at the TV.

Ann is survived by her daughters: Barbara Agostinoni and husband Robert of Cairo, NY; Robin Seidman and husband Alan of Cornwall, NY, and Annmarie Rubin and husband Ken of Jupiter, Fl. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Nicole, Sarah, Mark, Rob, Michael, Carly, Hanna, Adam, and Ben; great-grandchildren: Ferris, Steven, Mia, Jenna, Rachel, Branson, Xander, Kaylee, Anthony, Riley, and Eleanor; several nieces and nephews, and her brother, Gerard Lee of Palm Coast, FL.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and her sister, Marilyn LoIacono.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Smith Seaman Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon Friday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home, followed by interment at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org or Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 www.hvhonorflight.com/donate