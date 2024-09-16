Anita Page, 83

Anita Page, formerly of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2024. She was 83.

The daughter of the late Myer Leibowitz and Sylvia Blau Leibowitz, she was born on May 6, 1941, in New York City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Queens College and a master’s degree in Education from SUNY New Paltz. For many years, Anita taught first grade in the Warwick, NY, school district. Anita was a writer throughout her life, and she dedicated herself to writing full time after her retirement from teaching. She published numerous short stories and flash fiction stories as well as a novel, all mysteries. Anita was highly active in her community, committing tireless energy towards civil rights, women’s rights, environmental issues, pacifism, and literacy.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Page, daughter Jessica Poggioli and her husband Jason, granddaughters Mia and Rebecca, and sister Ruth Baron and her husband Chuck Williams.

Graveside services: Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Shiva visits: at the home of Anita’s daughter after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund, formerly known as Money for Women, where Anita served as a board member for many years (demingfund.org).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.