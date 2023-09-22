Andrew V. Taylor, 91

Andrew V. Taylor of Warwick, NY, passed away at home with his loving family by his side, on September 22, 2023. He was 91 years old.

Born in Teaneck, NJ, on January 24, 1932, he was one of seven children born to Andrew Vincent and Caroline (Smith) Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Loretta, Virginia, Emma, Kenny, Charlie, and Arty.

Andrew was a U.S. veteran, having served in the army during the Korean War. Following his career as a police officer with the NYPD, Andy worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Dominican Sisters of Hope at Mount Saint Mary, Newburgh, NY. After his retirement he was a bus driver for Warwick Valley Central School District for 15 years. He was a member of the Warwick Independent Order Of Odd Fellows for many years. Andy lived a long life and cherished his home and family.

Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Janice (nee Rudolph); their children Richard Taylor of McDonough, Georgia, Lauren Cimino of Warwick, NY, Rebecca Miola and her husband Niel of Monroe, NY, and Christine Calvaruso and her husband Paul of Walden, NY; and grandchildren Savanna Stiles, Andrew Cimino, Hanna Miola, Julia Cimino, Janis Miola, Alaina Calvaruso, Faith Cimino, and Aubrey Calvaruso.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Cremation will be private on Monday.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the mass in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Andrew to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at t2t.org/donate.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.