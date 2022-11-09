Andrew C. Christen, of Warwick, NY, passed away on November 5, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill. He was 88 years old.

Born in Bergenfield, NJ on March 7, 1934, he was the son of Emil and Loretta (Reis) Christen.

Andrew is survived by his son Andrew and his wife Mary, of Warwick; daughter Linda Christen, of Laguna Hills, CA; son-in-law Richard Neufeld, of Kinnelon, NJ; five grandchildren: Anna Neufeld, Richie Neufeld, Patrick Christen and his wife Miranda, Alex Christen and Claire Christen. He was predeceased by his wife Laura and daughter Laura Neufeld.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com