Andrew B. Slagle, 25

It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Andrew B. Slagle of Westtown, NY, on November 17, 2024. He was 25 years old.

Born April 4, 1999, in Suffern, NY, he was the son of Andrew and Diane (nee Magoch) Slagle.

Andrew was a 2017 graduate of Minisink Valley schools and a 2019 Ohio Technical College graduate, and worked for Volvo Cars in Mahwah, NJ. Andrew was currently a lineman for Orange & Rockland Utilities.

A family statement reads, “Andrew was a beloved son, grandson, and brother. He had a big heart and it showed in the way he was always there for his friends, always ready to lend a hand or spend time. He loved working on Ford trucks and off-roading and was an avid hunter. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Wawayanda Fire Company-Slate Hill Fire Department and a big drag racing fan. He will be missed tremendously.”

Andrew is survived by his parents Andrew and Diane of Westtown, sister Alexandra Slagle (Oskar), love of his life Maddie Lewis of Westtown, aunt AnnMarie Graziadio (Joey) and uncle Daniel Magoch both of Warwick, uncle Richard Magoch (Brad) of Walden, aunt Kristine Magoch(Gaspare) of Warwick, many beloved cousins, and his two favorite four-legged friends Briggs and Kimber. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Harry and Patricia Slagle, maternal grandparents Bruno and Genovieve Magoch, and dog Winchester.

Visitation: Thursday, November 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 8 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Private cremation will follow. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wawayanda Fire Department., P.O. Box 3, Slate Hill, NY 10973.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.