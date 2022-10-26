Amy E. Bender, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Cranston, RI and North Babylon, NY), passed away on October 19, 2022 at home with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 50 years old.

Born in Bay Shore, NY on October 13, 1972, she was the daughter of the late David E. Lamont and the late Susan A. (Seibert) Schwarz.

Amy approached every part of her life with enthusiasm and determination. She found her true calling as a writer. Composing books under her pen name Amy Lamont, Amy published several passionate romance novels that are much beloved by her readers. For Amy, her writing community was a daily source of joy and inspiration. She loved the people she met at writing conferences as well as the close friends she made with her writing partners and readers.

Amy was a fiercely proud and loving mother to her daughters Sarah and Meredith. She loved bragging about them and helped them grow into thoughtful and kind young women. Amy filled her days traveling and enjoying Broadway shows with her husband Mike, snuggling her dog Toby, relishing time with her family and friends, and adding special touches to birthdays and holidays.

Amy’s courage, grace, and determination over the past two years were remarkable. She had a laugh that was contagious and a smile that was unforgettable. Amy was full of love, and all who knew her were lucky, indeed.

Amy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Michael; two daughters, Sarah and Meredith; stepfather Robert Schwarz, of Warwick, NY; several aunts and uncles: Robert and Cathleen Seibert of Fort Myers, FL, Donald and Christina Seibert of Hadley, NY, William Seibert of Albany, NY, Michael Seibert of North Babylon, NY, and Barbara Jiskra of Riverhead, NY; and cousins: Robert, Tim, Julia, Jacob, and Katie. She was predeceased by her uncle Richard Seibert.

Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal rescue or local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com