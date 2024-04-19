Amy B. Wolfson, 59

Amy B. Wolfson of Warwick, NY, passed away on March 26, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center. She was 59 years old.

Born in Middletown, NY, on October 12, 1964, she was the daughter of David and Hope Wheeler.

Amy was a Warwick Valley High School graduate who also attended and graduated OCCC and Mount St. Mary College pursuing her passion of psychology. She worked many years for Orange County Department of Mental Health and was an important part of the Port Jervis community. Amy’s laugh was a reflection of her vibrant spirit.

Amy is survived by her husband Sloane Wolfson, son Michael Wheeler and his wife Marisa, mother Hope Wheeler, brother Mark Wheeler and his wife Jeannette — all residents of Warwick, and grandchildren Hunter Anthony Wheeler and Alexandra Hope Wheeler who love their “Mimi.”

Visitation: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.