Alice Blake Coates, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 17, 2022. She was 95 years old.

Born on January 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Edward Burdett Green and Matilda Van Vessem Green.

“Mrs. Blake” as many affectionately knew her, was well-known and well-loved in the community. She taught Sunday School for many years at the New Milford-Edenville United Methodist Church; many others knew her from Akins’ Pharmacy where she worked. She also designed, handmade and cared for the Queens Village Queens uniforms. That was her nature, helping others in the community.

Alice was predeceased by her first husband Clayton Blake and second husband Thomas Coates. She is survived by her daughters Helen Scheuerman and her husband George, of Warwick and Lorie Sosa, of Walton, NY and grandson John Scheuerman, of Boulder, CO. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law John Sosa and son Ronald Blake.

Visitation will be Friday, October 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery. The Rev. Michael H. Barry, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the New Milford-Edenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 137, New Milford, NY 10959, the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, NY, NY 10016.

