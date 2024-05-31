Alice Andryszak, 84

Alice Andryszak of Westtown, NY, a retired personnel manager for the Warwick Valley Telephone Company, entered into rest on Thursday, May 30, 2024. She was 84.

The daughter of the late Stanley J. Toffel and Josephine Bolzan Toffel, she was born on June 26, 1939, in Sussex, NJ.

Alice was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and its Rosary Society.

She is survived by her son Norbert Andryszak, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth “Bob” Andryszak, sister Anne Arkel, and brothers Walter and Stanley Toffel.

Visitation: Sunday, June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral mass: Monday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.