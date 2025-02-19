Alfred Ridella, 92

Alfred Ridella of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 12, 2025, after a brief illness. He was 92 years old.

Born in Union City, NJ, on November 24, 1932, he was the son of A. Jack and Catherine (nee Squeri) Ridella.

Alfred proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. When he returned from the navy he married the love of his life Loretta Bauer. They eventually moved to Cresskill, NJ, where they raised their four children and enjoyed many family holidays and events with his and Loretta’s family. He always supported his children throughout the years in all of their school activities and those outside of school. He truly never missed a game or activity for any of his children. After retiring from Swepco Tube Corporation in Clifton, NJ, after 40 years, which included 18 years as president, he and Loretta moved to Warwick, NY.

During his retirement years his top priority was his grandchildren. Whatever events he was able to attend, he and Loretta attended together. He enjoyed every Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter with his entire family, and there was no greater joy than sitting at the same table with his wife, children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Family meant the world to him. He was blessed to share five additional years with his family after Loretta passed away in 2019, always wishing she was still with us to enjoy every moment.

Now he is at peace sharing Valentines Day with Loretta.

A family statement reads, “Al was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. His grandchildren were the light of his life. All who knew him will miss him dearly.”

Al is survived by his son Al Ridella and his wife Linda of Warwick; three daughters, Renee Gardner and her husband Scott of Warwick, Jacklyn Ridella and ex-husband James Holzel of Landsdale, Pa., and Janet Rota and her husband Robert of Closter, NJ; 12 grandchildren, Erica Pearsall and her husband Richard, Catherine Ridella, Matthew Gardner, Thomas Gardner, Andrew Holzel, Edward Holzel, William Holzel, Jack Holzel, Melissa Holzel, Christopher Rota, Anthony Rota, and Nicolas Rota; many nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Loretta (nee Bauer), and his sister Carolyn Schultz.

Visitation: Monday, February 17, 2025, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Entombment followed the Mass in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Township of Washington, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Villa Marie Claire online at holyname.org/foundation/donation.aspx.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.