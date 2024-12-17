Alfred Pepe, 60

Alfred Pepe, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2024. He was 60. The devoted husband of Christine (Gramaglia) Pepe and loving father of Brittany, Deanna and Christina, Alfred was born on December 28, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, NJ.

Alfred was a generous, hardworking, and loving man who dedicated his life to those he loved and the people around him. His kindness, selflessness, and commitment to helping others defined his character and left a lasting impact on everyone he knew.

Alfred was a man of great integrity and humility. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, always putting their needs ahead of his own. His protective nature ensured that his loved ones always felt safe and cared for, and his love was a constant source of strength. Alfred was also a playful and curious soul. He enjoyed learning new things, through exploring hobbies, and spending time in nature. He was an avid fly fisherman, master mechanic and passionate cook, finding joy in filling his home with many friends and family. Above all, he found fulfillment in helping others and making their lives a little easier, whether with a kind word, a helping hand, or a delicious meal.

Alfred is survived by his mother, Mary (Ozga) Pepe; brother Eric Pepe and wife Susan; sisters Judith Pepe, Mary Ellen (Pepe) Lehmbeck and husband Steve, and Alicia (Pepe) Bruno and husband Jeff; father-in-law Anthony Gramaglia; mother-in-law Rose (Vero) Gramaglia; brothers-in-law Tony Gramaglia and wife Judy, and John Gramaglia and wife Catherine; and sister-in-law Tracy (Gramaglia) Dembek and husband Richard. Alfred is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many many friends, all of whom will carry his memory with love and affection.

Alfred was predeceased by his father, Alfred John Pepe.

Alfred’s legacy of love, generosity, and service to others will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest in peace, Alfred — you will be missed, but never forgotten.

Visitation: Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com).