Alfred Booth, 86, passed away on January 12, in Savannah, Georga.

He was born in Goshen, on June 10, 1938, to Pierson Booth and Helen Collier Booth. Alfred was a 1956 graduate of Warwick High School. He further studied at Tusculum University in Tennessee, graduating in 1960. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962, stationed in South Korea.

In 1963, Alfred joined the Peace Corps and spent two years living in the Andes Mountains of Peru. Upon his return to the US, he began a long and impactful career with The Orange County Government, ultimately serving as a Supervisor in the Probation Department. Al was was a dedicated civil servant known for his integrity. He was a respected colleague and advocate who stood firmly for justice and fairness.

Al was a true adventurer at heart. He and his beloved wife of 57 years, Lorraine Weimer Booth, traveled the world relishing every opportunity to explore new cultures together. A voracious reader and a man of quiet intellect, Al’s wit was legendary among those who knew him well. He was as happy to attend the NY Philharmonic as he was to bark out Christmas carols at his and Lorraine’s well loved annual Christmas Party. He was a history buff in every sense of the word and his connections to Orange County were an important part of his personal narrative. His time spent working with the Board of The Bull Stone House in Hamptonburgh was rewarding and provided him with great pride. His patriotism ran deep, grounded in his unwavering belief that liberty and justice are guiding principles afforded to all.

Surviving Al are his wife Lorraine; his children Amanda Booth and Jesse Booth; his grandsons Pierson and Campbell Booth; and his sister Helen Rebecca Stafford (Becky) along with her daughters, Liz Farnsworth and Tricia Ayres. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Ann Jamieson and his brother-in-law Edward Jamieson. He also leaves behind a lifetime of friends who brought him great joy over the years.

We will celebrate Al’s life on June 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hall of Fame of The Trotter , 240 Main St. Goshen.

Al was graciously cared for in his final days by his family and Hospice Savannah. www.hospicesavannah.org