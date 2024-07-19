Alexander C. Krajewski, 73

Alexander C. Krajewski of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday July 17, 2024. He was 73 years old. The son of the late Matthew and Helen Osiecki Krajewski, he was born on November 20, 1950, in Middletown, NY.

Alex was a retired custodian from Orange County Residential Health Care Facility, Goshen, NY.

He is survived by many cousins and friends.

Visitation: Monday July 22 from 10 am to 12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

Funeral mass: Monday, July 22 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery Pine Island, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.