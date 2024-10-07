Albert Z. Partyka Jr., 71

Albert Z. “JR” Partyka Jr. of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, October 5, 2024. He was 71. The son of the late Albert Partyka and Regina Blaser Partyka, he was born on November 30, 1952 in Passaic, NJ.

Al was an avid sportsman with a profound appreciation and knowledge of wildlife and nature. He loved his backyard and all the wildlife walking through it.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Theresa Kwieciszewski Partyka; daughter Victoria Partyka; son Tomasz Partyka; grandson Daniel Sharapan; two sisters, Valerie McCormick (Richard) and Ellen Ann Callaghan (Dennis); two stepbrothers, Robert and Alvah Fleming; along with several broken-hearted nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, John, David, Martin and Donald; and a sister Kathleen.

Visitation: Tuesday, October 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, October 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY. As per his wishes, a private cremation will follow the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.