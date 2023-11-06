Albert (Al) A. Magala, 91

Albert (Al) A. Magala died peacefully surrounded by family on October 30th, 2023. Al was born September 29, 1932, in Tuxedo, NY, to John and Mary Magala (Adams).

He attended East Rutherford High School and left in 1948 to join the U.S. Army.

He was a hard-working man, dedicated to his family; everything he did was for them. He was an army veteran and served in the Seventh Army as a tank commander, of which he was incredibly proud. After his honorable discharge, he worked various jobs and settled on Barbering, which he loved. After several years, he opened his barbershop in Wallington, NJ, known as “Al’s Barbershop.” He would modestly tell us that his customers came from far and wide because he gave such good haircuts. After 50 years of barbering, he moved to Florida with his wife, Anne Magala.

He was a presence in a room; people gravitated towards him, and he accepted and loved them all. He was compassionate, loving, caring, attentive, and strong.

Al loved toying with cars, watching football, and smoking a “good” cigar. He had a specific taste in music and loved everything from the 40s and 50s. His favorite was Englebert Humperdinck, which he would sing loudly.

Al is preceded in death by his wife, Anne (Affinito); loving parents, John and Mary; his sisters, Mary (Kolb) and Margaret (Bivens); and brothers, John and Michael. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Magala; son, Glenn Magala and his wife Shelley (Solari); stepson, Jimmy Rubertone and his wife Sharon; and his grandchildren, Kyle, Kristin and husband Ryan Donde, Kelly and husband Dan Villanueva, Julianne, Cassandra and husband John Van Sickle, Allison and husband Nevin Gaydish, Caitlyn, and Thomas. Thirteen wonderful great-grandchildren also survived him. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

Dad, we will miss you immensely. You were our “rock” when life got rough; you were our sanity in this wild world and comfort when we needed clarity. You were always someone we could count on, and although you were a straight shooter, you always provided us with sound advice. You always gave it 110% and never stopped fighting for what’s right. Because of you, we have the hearts of a lion, the love of our family, and an insane work ethic. We thank you, Dad, for all the calls, the love you gave us, and the beautiful lives we’ve lived because of you, your hard work, and your boundless love for us. We are all better people, Dad, because of you. We will forever keep you in our hearts with God.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Alzheimer’s Association | Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Help or Wounded Warrior Project - Donate would be greatly appreciated.