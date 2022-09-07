Alan R. Hann, of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Saturday Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 82 after a short illness.

He was born in Warwick, NY, on October 16, 1939, the son of the late Robert I. Hann and Elise Ball Hann. Alan attended Warwick schools and then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963-1965.

He worked as an electrician at Georgia Pacific and also Amscan. He was a “Jack of all Trades” and could fix anything and everything. Alan’s passion, in his retirement, was to refurbish and cane antique chairs.

Alan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Musial Hann; his son, David and his wife Lisa, of Warwick; grandson, Matthew, of Warwick; step-grandson, Freddy Watts; sister, Carole Falcone of Friendswood, Texas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patty and Ronald Myruski, of New Hampton, NY; brother-in-law, Robert Musial of Florida, NY; along with several nieces, nephews and many special friends.

He was recently predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frank Falcone, who passed away on September 3, 2022.

Special thank you to Dr. Anthony Martini and his staff of Warwick for the excellent care and compassion shown during Alan’s illness.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be private.

Alan will be truly missed but certainly not forgotten. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

