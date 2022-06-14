Alan Michalka, of Warwick, (formerly of West Milford, NJ) passed away on June 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was 74 years old.

Born in Newark, NJ on February 26, 1948, he was the son of John and Mary (nee Young) Michalka.

A family statement reads, “Alan was a kind, generous, and humble soul, always ready to lend a helping hand. He grew up in West Milford, NJ from the age of three, attended West Milford High School and went on to receive his B.S. degree from the University of Minnesota.

His career as a pharmacist eventually led him to acquiring the West Milford Pharmacy in 1973, which his father had originally opened in 1950. Alan served the West Milford community with pride, dedication, and compassion for 35 years. He resided in Warwick, NY with beloved wife, Tina since 1987.”

Alan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tina (nee Iglesias); sons, Matthew Earl and his wife Jaruat of Burlington, MA, and Jeremy Earl and his wife Nicole of Stone Ridge, NY; brother Lee Michalka of Ft. Myers, FL; and two granddaughters Terry Earl and Sierra Earl. He was predeceased by his parents and brother John “Jack” Michalka.

The family will gather at noon on Wednesday, June 15, at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY for a procession to the Warwick Cemetery for a graveside service.

Donations may be made in Alan’s memory to a veterans’ organization or animal shelter of one’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com