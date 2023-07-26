Alan G. House Sr., a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away on July 23, 2023, at Garnet Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 86 years old.

Born Sept. 15, 1936, he was the son of Norman and Marguerite (nee Bronner) House.

Alan was the owner of Eden Valley Dairy Farm in Warwick. He took over the farm, which his family operated for generations, when he was just 16 years old after his father’s untimely passing. He managed the family farm each day, while still tending to his academic responsibilities.

Alan loved being outdoors and working the land. In his younger years, Alan enjoyed multiple sports and bowled in a league for many years. In his senior years, he remained active, partaking in activities with the Golden Floridians. Alan was a lifelong Mets fan. He loved animals, and always had a dog by his side throughout his life.

His family statement reads: “Dad had strong faith and attended church every Sunday. He was thankful to the Lord for his family, farm, and raising his beloved family in the same house where he grew up and lived his entire life. He loved sharing stories and spending time with his grandchildren including seeing them in many plays and recitals.”

Alan is survived by two sons, Alan Jr. and Jason, as well as Alan Jr.’s wife Amy and their two children James and Ava and Jason’s wife Nancy and their three children, Vivian, Broderick and Elliott. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (nee Quackenbush); brother Terry House and sister Norma Rudisill.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alan’s memory to the New Milford-Edenville Methodist Church, PO Box 137, New Milford, NY 10959 where Alan and Elizabeth were active parishioners for many years.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.