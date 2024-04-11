Alan B. Cann, 88

Alan B. Cann of West Nyack, NY, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on March 27, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Born on September 6, 1935, in South Fork, Pa., he was the son of Charles and Mildred (nee Shinsky) Cann.

Alan was retired from teaching social studies at Nyack High School where he also taught summer school for 30 years, and he ran a successful summer painting business. In addition, Alan coached football, baseball, and basketball at the high school for well over 20 years, stopping only to follow the high school and college athletic careers of his sons. Clearly not one to sit still, after retiring from teaching, Alan continued to coach football and he also delivered parts for Schultz Ford until only a few years ago. An avid sports fan, Alan closely followed professional football, baseball, and hockey in addition to college football, basketball, and lacrosse at his beloved alma mater, Syracuse University. Alan played football for Syracuse, graduating in 1957; the highlight playing in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, on January 1, 1957. Alan also worked as a graduate assistant coach for the 1959 Syracuse football team that won the national championship. Alan was a sixth round draft pick of the then-Boston Patriots of the NFL, but chose to settle down in Nyack, NY, to begin his teaching career, get married and start a family.

Alan is survived by his loving wife Carol (nee Ganci); sons Alan B. Cann and his wife Maggie and Jim Cann and his wife Lisa of Warwick; and three grandchildren, James, Robert, and Hannah. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles Richard (“Dick”) Cann, Lenore Portante, Beatrice Lutton, and Benjamin (“Bob”) Cann.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Reformed Church of Nyack.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.