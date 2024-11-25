Al Kuester, 90

Surrounded by his family and friends, Al Kuester of Warwick, NY, left this world on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Born in Staten Island on October 12, 1934, Al was fortunate to attend his 90th birthday party last month at the Copper Bottom in Florida. He was the son of Carl and Agnes Kuester.

Al led a rewarding and fulfilling life. After graduating from Curtis High School in Staten Island, Al served three years in the U.S. Navy followed by 10 years as a technician with the New York Telephone Company. He then went on to the FDNY where he served for 20 years in Engine 13 and Ladder 79. Never one to sit around, after retiring, Al continued his work life as a custodian and all-around “Mr. Fix-it” at St. Stephen’s School in Warwick.

One of his greatest joys was serving as an eucharist minister at St. Stephen Church. His golf game with the same three buddies lasted for many years along with playing at the Warwick Valley Country Club, of which he was a member for over 30 years. He also served as grand knight with the Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus and volunteered his time during the summer to the Migrant Ministry in Pine Island. He loved his garden, his family, his children, and grandchildren, and Buttercup. He never thought about going south for the winter. Warwick was his home.

Al is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen DeVora and was predeceased by his first wife, Carol, in 1979. Along with his blended family of four children — Kathleen Kuester, Carol Ryan, Jessica Ward and Melissa Piscitelli — he leaves behind his adored grandchildren Kaylee and Shannon Ryan, Ginger and Daisy Berg, and Erin, Avery, Scarlett and Holden Ward. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John DeVora.

Wake: Friday, November 29, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith Funeral Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of the Resurrection: Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Church followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, at the corner of Galloway Road and Forester Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the FDNY Burn Center Foundation, 21 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475 or online at nyffburncenter.com/donate.aspx , or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.