Agnes E. Smernoff, 79

Agnes E. Smernoff of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease on January 15, 2025. She was 79 years old.

Born in Yonkers, NY, on August 9, 1945, she was the loving daughter of Max and Maria Neubauer.

Agnes was the devoted wife of Richard Smernoff for 55 years. She was the beloved mother of sons Richard and Chris (wife Eliza), and the adored grandmother of Alexis, Emily, Isabella, Christopher, and Sophie. She was the cherished sister of Joan and Linda. She was pre-deceased by her brother George, as well as her daughter-in-law Lauren. Agnes will be missed immensely by her nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Agnes’ creative talents and passions were many. She was an extremely talented cook and baker, and she was passionate about gardening, flower arranging, stained glass work, and embroidery. She loved traveling and exploring exotic places with Richard and her boys over the years, having countless adventures with them both in the United States and around the world. She truly enjoyed her experience living in London with Richard for many years as well as her experience living at the lake, enjoying its daily beauty. She loved all of her wonderful Samoyed dogs over the years who each had a very special place in her heart. Most of all she loved spending time with her dear family, and she treasured being the most wonderful Mema to her five grandchildren. Her grandchildren all meant the absolute world to her. It brought her great joy to spend time with them and share in their many individual passions whether it be sports, building with LEGOs, or baking together.

A family statement reads, “Agnes was a selfless and exemplary woman. Her kindness, love, compassion, loyalty, and selflessness affected everyone. Sharing her time, her heart, her home, being a present and listening ear, there was nothing she couldn’t do for you nor wouldn’t try to do for you no matter her sacrifice. That pure and unconditional love Agnes had for all of us will forever live in our hearts. Dearest Agnes, you will always be an example of true love and dedication for us, our guardian angel that will guide our path from here on Earth to Heaven. You were the most special and wonderful blessing in our lives. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace, in the warm embrace of our Heavenly Father.”

A memorial visitation took place Monday, January 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Agnes’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America., 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at alzfdn.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.