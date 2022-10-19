Adelina “Lynn” T. Weiss, of Hamburg, NJ (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. She was 76 years old.

Born in Passaic, NJ on February 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Louis and Eve (Scolero) DelCrognale.

Lynn had many hobbies and several occupations throughout her life. She was a beautician for many years in Glen Rock, NJ. She was a talented artist who loved creating cake delicacies for family and friends. She was also a past owner and originator of Sweetbriar’s Confections in Warwick, NY which she owned and operated with her daughter Melissa.

Her grandchildren called her Mimi, and she loved to spoil them at every turn. She loved the holidays and always created a wonderland in her home for her family and all who visited. She was also at her best when in the kitchen making wonderful meals that could feed an army.

Lynn and Charles lived and raised their family on Pinecliff Lake in West Milford, NJ. The lake, her neighbors, and the friends she developed while there, always held a special place in her heart.

Lynn is survived by her husband Charles J. Weiss; son Charles, of West Milford, NJ; daughter Melissa Thompson, of Warwick, NY; son Jason Weiss, of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren: Kyleigh Weiss, Cooper Thompson, Jesse Thompson, and Xavier Thompson; and brother Louis DelCrognale of Huntington Beach, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Pinecliff Lake Community Club, P.O. Box 246, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Private funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.