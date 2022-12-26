Adele Purta Miller, of Warwick, NY, a receptionist for Schervier Pavilion, Warwick, entered into rest on Friday, December 23, 2022. She was 76.

The daughter of the late Joseph Purta and Sophie Jarosz Purta, she was born on January 7, 1946 in Warwick, NY.

Previously Adele was the co-owner of Stanley’s Inn bar and catering hall in Pine Island for 10 years and then was a real estate business owner in Warwick for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura Poelmann and Joan Cherry; 6 grandchildren, Mariah (Corey), Cassandra (Billy); Justin (Nicole), Hans (Bailey), Billy (Makayla) and Vaughnn; 12 great-grandchildren, Katherine, Amaya, Harley, Sebastian, Whelan, Freya, Leilani, Scarlett, Jaxon, Raxton, Bentley and Peyton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Miller, son, Gene Miller; brothers, Joseph and Ted Purta; along with sons-in-law, Lance Poelmann and Bill Cherry.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29th from 3-6PM at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 30, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

A cremation burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Warwick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com