Adam Leon Jarosz, 81

Adam Leon Jarosz passed away peacefully in his home on March 21, 2023, at the age of 81 years old. Adam was born in Newark, NJ, the son of Adam and Irene (Szczepanski) Jarosz. He spent his childhood in Pine Island, NY, with his sister Eve and little brother Raymie. He made many happy memories there, and was an accomplished high school athlete, competing in football, baseball, basketball, and track and field. He was among the first graduating class of Minisink High School.

After high school, Adam served in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at both Cannon A.F.B., New Mexico, and Toul Rosieres Air Base, France. Adam married Petronella (Nell) M. Pennings in 1966, and settled in his childhood home in Pine Island, NY, where they began to raise their three children. After years of working 9-5 jobs, Adam decided to move his family to Bovina, NY, to begin life as a dairy farmer. Eventually, Adam and Nell purchased their own farm in Oxford, NY, and continued to farm, with the help of Adam Jr., at his side.

Adam enjoyed his retirement years with Nell, traveling, gardening, and especially spending time with their five grandchildren.

In his final years, Adam battled cancer with all the strength he showed throughout his life on the athletic fields, and on the farm. He kept a positive attitude through it all, and was lifted by the care and friendship he received by his doctors and nurses at Bassett Memorial Hospital. He always strived to bring joy to anyone he encountered.

Adam is predeceased by his parents, Adam and Irene (Szczepanski) Jarosz.

Adam will be missed by his loving family which includes his wife, Petronella M. (Pennings) Jarosz; three children, Adam A. Jarosz Jr., Nancy (and Alan) Slate, and Ann-Marie (and David) Whittaker; one sister, Eve Ziobro; one brother, Raymond (and Larri) Jarosz; and five grandchildren, Allison (and Max) Purzak, Lillian Slate, Catherine Slate, Asa Whittaker, and Rowan Whittaker.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 27th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services 11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route # 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Afterwards, he will be buried alongside his parents at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.