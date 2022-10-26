Adam J. Filipowski, of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully at Valley View Nursing home Sunday, Oct. 23, at the age of 96.

Adam was very well cared for by the staff at Valley View. Music was a great calming force for him; he whistled all the time. Adam was born in Goshen, NY, and lived for many years in Monroe, NY with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Tinie Hagen Filipowski, and his children Roger, Peter and his wife Jeanne, David and his wife Liz, Jen and her husband Jack Memmelaar, Brian and his wife Wendy, Mark and his wife Susan, Mary Anne and her husband Drew Sander, Matthew and his wife Tracy, Marty and his wife Kristy. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Berlingeri, Anne Gilday, William and his wife Peggy, Edward, Francis and his wife Sheila, Sister in-Law Sandy, Sister in-Law Annie Baldwin, Brother in-Law Adrian Hagen and his wife Tillie. Adam is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, and 19 Great Grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents John and Genevieve (Foremny) and his siblings Rosalie, John and his wife Merle, Leonard, Theresa and her husband Lou Theofilos, Raymond (Mary and Barbara), Sister in-law Ann, Brother in-law Buddy Berlingeri,best friend and Brother in-Law Roy Baldwin and great grandson Andrew.

Adam shared a great love for the outdoors with his wife Tinie and passed that love down to many family members and friends. He was very active in the local community. He was a United States Naval WWII Veteran, Seaman 2nd Class. He was a member of the Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp, Lions Club and American Legion. Adam coached Sacred Heart CYO basketball and refereed for Orange County high school basketball. He volunteered for Orange County Meals on Wheels. Adam was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Greenwood Lake for many years. Adam was retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Prudential Insurance Company, then went on to buying and expanding W.B. Phillips Insurance & Real Estate Agency in Greenwood Lake.

Wake to be held at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, N.Y. 10924. Wednesday, Oct. 26th 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, N.Y. followed by Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corp. 74 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, NY or Alzheimer’s Association Website: alz.org