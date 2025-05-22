Senior empahsizes importance of music

Haven Cardine’s senior project is more than a thesis on the importance of music and its effects on people’s lives.

He’s also producing an album of his original music in diverse genres, working with Emmy-winning artist Robert Agnello as his mentor.

Earlier this spring, Cardine gave a scene-stealing performance as Grand Master Chad in the WVHS Drama Club’s production of “Legally Blonde.”

Haven first became interested in music at a young age and, as far back as he can remember, enjoyed singing along to the music he heard around him. He has developed a passion for music despite never taking up formal training on an instrument.

“I mean, I’ve never gotten into an instrument to play fluently, like you would for band or orchestra, but I can play some guitar and other things in the studio,” he said, “But I’ve always had a passion for music, and I would say I got even more passionate about it when I joined Meistersingers.”

Haven shared that he used to harbor some doubt about his singing voice, which kept him from fully embracing his talent at first. His first foray into the district music program was middle school chorus.

“I did sing in the chorus in seventh grade, but I didn’t do it in eighth because Covid kind of messed it up,” Haven recalled. “I also just didn’t quite click with it then the way I have since I got into high school.”

In his freshman year, Haven dove back into the music program and joined the Mixed Choir. At the time, he already had friends in the Meistersingers, and he made it a goal to audition for the group as a sophomore.

“When I joined Meisters, that gave me a lot more confidence that I had the ability to sing and sing well,” Haven said. “And that really changed my perspective on music, I think, in general.”

WVHS choral director Noreen Hanson has seen Haven’s exponential growth as an artist since his freshman.

“He has made remarkable progress vocally and developed into a fantastic singer,” Ms. Hanson said. “Haven truly brings his music to life and brings depth and energy to every performance. His standout performance as Grand Master Chad in this year’s musical was a definite highlight!”

She urged Haven to take on the role because the character’s energy seemed to be a perfect match for Haven’s. She wasn’t wrong, and Haven brought a ton of personality and enthusiasm to the role. His energetic performance of What You Want made it tough for theater-goers to believe that they were seeing a Drama Club rookie on stage.

“Yep, Grandmaster Chad, my first and last time doing Drama Club,” Haven laughed. “At first, I didn’t want to try out, but Ms. Hanson actually selected the part for me. She was like, ‘Haven, I know you, and you just need to walk in and be yourself for this part.’ So, I thought that was perfect – no audition and I get a main part!”

Haven let himself embrace Chad completely, and enjoyed the experience so much, he said he wishes he’d gotten into theater sooner. He also shared that a big part of what he enjoyed about Drama Club was the camaraderie and collaboration: “It’s, just, the vibe of everyone working so hard on the one thing, it makes you really feel the importance of it all.”

That collaborative aspect also figures into Haven’s interest in music production. In his sophomore year he took music production class with Elissa Maynard and has fallen deeper and deeper in love with the craft ever since. He spends hours on YouTube, researching the production techniques of some of his favorites: Metro Boomin, and especially the old school styles of Jay Z and Pharrell Williams.

“Whenever I have any free time, I’m always trying to get my music in,” Haven said. “Lately, I’ve been working day and night really hard on this Senior Project album. All around, I’d say my focus is mainly around R&B and rap; that’s where I try to stay. But I also get out into some rock, reggaeton, even some pop.”

Haven has also continued getting his music in as a Meistersinger, as well as a member of the ensembles all-boys vocal group, The Mr. Singers.

“Ah, the Mr. Singers! So, we’re like this little subdivision of Meisters, and it’s just the guys,” Haven said. “All of us have a special bond. We mess around a lot, but Ms. Hanson always gets us back on. This spring, we really focused and locked in on getting our music together.”

Haven is headed to SUNY Orange in the fall, with plans to move on to a school with a production program after he completes his associate degree.

“I’m going to get my basic credits done and keep it cheap, then, yeah, switch to a bigger school once I get my normal credits over,” he said, adding that he’s looking down the road at schools with music production programs. “The final goal, I’m hoping, is to be a producer.”

Haven encourages younger students who may have a hidden interest or talent, who perhaps have some of the same trepidation he had, to not let fear make your choices for you.

“Don’t be scared to join things. I was definitely scared to try out for Meisters. I actually didn’t want to at all, but a senior convinced me. I went for it, and it changed my life completely. If I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t branched out and gotten out of my comfort zone, I don’t know if I would be where I am now!”