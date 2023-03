Olivia Nixon, a SUNY at Cortland, has been placed on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Nixon, a first-year student majoring in Inclusive Education (IECW), graduated from Minisink Valley High School in 2022. She is the daughter of Paul and Kristen Nixon of Westtown, NY.

The college’s school of education along with her grandparents, Don and Rita Ruhl of Pine Island, offer their congratulations.