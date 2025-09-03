College Milestones

Brendan Boudreau, of Warwick, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025. Boudreau is a business administration major.

Samantha P. Brady, of Warwick, was named to the President’s List in the Spring of 2025. Brady is a marketing, public relations major.

Isabelle D. Flores, of Warwick, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025. Flores is a music (audio recording and production) major.

Ben Lujbli, of Greenwood Lake, was named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025. Lujbli is a marketing major.

Gianna G. Marin, of Warwick, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025. Marin is an English major.

Russell A. Pinelli, of Warwick, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025. Pinelli is an operations management and information systems, finance major.

Madison J. Reeves, of Warwick, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025. Reeves is a public relations major.

Anika Simon, of Warwick, was named to the President’s in the Spring of 2025. Simon is a geology major.

Thomas Spain, of Warwick, named to the Dean’s List in the Spring of 2025. Spain is a business administration major.