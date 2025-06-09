Artist of the Week: Anthony Peconie

Warwick Valley High School senior Anthony Peconie has made a lasting impact through his musical talent, academic dedication and natural leadership. As alto saxophone section leader in the wind ensemble and lead saxophonist in the jazz band, he has sharpened his performance skills while growing into a confident, collaborative leader.

Off the stage, Peconie is an active member of the Math Honor Society, the National Honor Society, debate club and serves as treasurer of the band club.

“Anthony is an exceptional musician with positive energy, strong leadership qualities and the ability to collaborate effectively with his peers and teachers. It has truly been a pleasure to teach him over the past four years,” Megan Shafer, WVHS music teacher, said.

His musical accomplishments are extensive. Peconie has delivered standout solos with both the wind ensemble and jazz band, competed in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solo competition and earned a prestigious spot in the Hudson Valley Honors Band. Beyond his own performances, he shares his passion by teaching saxophone to middle school students.

His musical journey began in fourth grade with the saxophone and expanded a year later when he took up the piano, but it was during the pandemic that his passion for music truly deepened. With more time at home, he returned to the piano and also taught himself to play the guitar, inspired by the shared love for classic rock between him and his father.

He credits The Eagles as a major influence on his guitar playing and draws inspiration from the Dave Matthews Band when it comes to his saxophone style.

Beyond his love for music, Peconie has embraced leadership roles and engaged in community service. Nominated by Shafer, he has served as treasurer for the band department for the last two years and has been actively involved in the National Honor Society, where he recently teamed up with peers to organize a book drive for elementary school students.

Anthony also brings passion to his role in the debate club, where he enjoys diving into conversations about history and politics. “I find it fascinating to hear how different people think,” he said. “Being part of the debate club has really opened my mind to new perspectives.”

Shafer has played a crucial role in his development as a musician. Her guidance has shaped not only his progress on the saxophone but also his overall approach to practice and learning, no matter the instrument.

“What she’s taught me on the saxophone has really carried over to when I teach myself guitar and piano. Her lessons on how to practice more effectively have really shaped my approach to learning new things,” he said.

Anthony credits his musical experiences with helping build his self-confidence and performance skills. “Freshman year was definitely harder for me to get up and play in front of people,” he added. “But doing more solos has really helped, and now I’m definitely more comfortable being on stage.”

One of his proudest accomplishments was performing the challenging “Sonata” by Creston last year, a level-six piece that tested and showcased his technical skills and musical maturity.

Last month, he took the stage for his final solo with the WVHS honors wind ensemble, performing “Hot as Blue Blazes” during the spring concert. He was accompanied by fellow senior Collin Freet on euphonium, marking a memorable finale to a successful high school career.

Looking ahead, Peconie will attend Villanova University to study mechanical engineering, while continuing to fuel his passion for music through the university’s band program.

“Music will always be a significant part of my life,” he said. “It’s my way of relieving stress and having fun.”