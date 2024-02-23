Katrina Marie Sleder weds John Gerard Willemse

Katrina Sleder and John Willemse were married October 28, 2023, at Great Island Common in New Castle, New Hampshire. Karl Roecker, cousin of the groom, officiated at the wedding ceremony. A reception followed at The Martingale Wharf in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The bride is the daughter of Edie Sleder and the late Joe Sleder and granddaughter of the late Jovita and Joe Sleder, and the late Elisabeth and Max Riedmueller.

The bridegroom is the son of Lyn and Bert Willemse and the grandson of the late Cornelia and Bert Willemse and the late Evelyn and Andrew Firmes.

The bride’s assistants were her sister Jaclyn Derych and sister-in-law Jenny Augelli. The best man was Bert Willemse, the groom’s brother; the groomsman was the bride’s brother, Joseph Sleder.

A reading was done by the groom’s niece, Emma Augelli.

Katrina and John were lifelong residents of Warwick, graduates of the WVCSD and college graduates.