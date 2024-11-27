x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Announcements

Florida resident turns 100

Florida /
| 27 Nov 2024 | 12:24
    Rita Nowak (in pink), a lifelong resident of the village of Florida, celebrated her 100th birthday on November 12, 2024. Friends and relatives joined in the celebration at Sapphire Nursing Home in Goshen.
    Rita Nowak (in pink), a lifelong resident of the village of Florida, celebrated her 100th birthday on November 12, 2024. Friends and relatives joined in the celebration at Sapphire Nursing Home in Goshen. ( Photo provided)