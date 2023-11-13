Danielle Serritella and Dylan McKinnon to be wed

Tom and Kerry Serritella are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Danielle Serritella to Dylan McKinnon, son of Mark and Dawn McKinnon.

Danielle is a graduate of Warwick High School class of ‘17 and Eastern University class of ’21, with a degree in psychology. She is now bringing together her love of horses with her heart for mental health as a program coordinator at a local therapeutic horsemanship organization.

Dylan is a graduate of Warwick High School class of ‘15 and finished his four years of service in the United States Marine Corps as lance corporal. He is now continuing his career as sergeant at a local correctional facility.

A summer 2024 wedding is planned.