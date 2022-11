On Veteran’s Day, a ceremony was held at American Legion Post 1443 in Greenwood Lake. Skylar Clifford, age ten, who is the daughter of Dave and Nita Clifford, of Greenwood Lake, sang the national anthem. She sang after Chaplain Robert Sweeney said the opening prayer. Following her song, Commander Walter Kittle and others spoke. At the end of the program she also sang “God Bless America.”