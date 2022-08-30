Youth events announced by We the People Warwick

As the school year begins, We the People Warwick (WTPW) plans to introduce their Youth Engagement Team. The goals for this team are to create opportunities for young people and adults to talk candidly about youth issues, to collaborate with tweens and teens in developing activities that contribute to positive youth development, and to increase young people’s influence and personal stake in the community.

To frame initiatives going forward, WTPW seeks community input to better understand the challenges that Warwick youth face and to identify ways to best support youth in facing these challenges. To this end, they ask Warwick teens (ages 11-18), their parents, guardians, close family members, and anyone who works closely with Warwick teens--teachers, coaches, guidance counselors and others--to complete a brief, four-question survey on the WTPW website at https://wethepeoplewarwick.org/youth-engagement-questionnaire.

The group is also announcing their Teen Art, Poetry and Essay Exhibition. We the People Warwick invites teens in grades 9-12 to submit art, poetry and essays to be shared at a public exhibition this fall. Entries should convey this vision:

”Warwick, a town of belonging - a town where all members feel a sense of acceptance and inclusion, and where their identity matters to one another and to the overall community. The top 4 entries will receive $100.”

The deadline for submission is October 15, and submission details can be found at: https://wethepeoplewarwick.org/art-poetry-essay-exhibition.

The intent is “to bring current youth issues and concerns to the foreground, so youth voices may be heard and met with positive guidance, mentorship, and supportive community partnerships,” says Janeen Mitchell, of WTPW.

Article and photo contributed by Janeen Mitchell