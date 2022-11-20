Your neighbors who love what they do will talk about it

We The People Warwick (WTPW) will be unrolling the latest of its community-oriented events later this month. The focus will be on Warwick residents who love what they do — perhaps for a living or perhaps as a passion — and want to share that with their fellow Warwickians.

A Day in the Life is intended for both interested adults who are curious about what some of their neighbors actually do and students who are thinking about career options. This initial session will feature:

— Shayne Haysom, the owner of The Colonies Horse Farm, who combines a lifelong passion with the business she runs;

— Fred Rossi, a “repair coach” and rescuer of broken things; and

— Chris Staritz, a Warwick real estate broker who has for 35 years been helping people, buyers and sellers, realize their dreams.

Following the successful debuts this year of other WTPW events, Warwick Story Share in June (and again in October) and the “You are Not Alone” Mental Health Forum earlier this month, expectations are high for this debut. Mary Makofske, one of the event organizers said, “A Day in the Life is another way in which We the People Warwick is pulling all parts of the community together and making people more aware of who we are and what we do.”