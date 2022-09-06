x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Year round jazz series to begin with Beyond Jazz

Warwick. A Beyond Jazz performance will launch a year round series of jazz performances in different styles.

Warwick /
| 06 Sep 2022 | 06:49
    Year round jazz series to begin with Beyond Jazz

A Beyond Jazz performance in Lewis Park, on Sept. 11, will begin a year round concert series of different styles in the jazz genre. Beyond Jazz includes Joe Vincent Tranchina, J. Brunka, Rick Savage, Ian Smit, Ed Littman and Steve Rubin, with occasional guest artists.

Performances will be conceived and improvised at each show. Participating players with backgrounds in jazz, classical , rock, classic R&B, disco and electronic will serve up a soundscape created within a collective.

The series is presented by Hudson Valley Jazz Festival in cooperation with Warwick Historical Society.

This performance is free with any suggested donation at Lewis Park on Main St., in Warwick. The Buckbee Center at 2 Colonial Ave nearby is the rain location.
Showtime is 4 p.m., Sunday Sept 11.