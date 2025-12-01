WVCSD Superintendent Spotlight: Willow Reid

Warwick Valley High School senior Willow Reid has built a legacy around inspiring others. Whether through music, dance, writing, community service projects or a blend of all three, Willow uses her passion and creativity to uplift everyone around her.

Her most recent academic achievement was earning a place as one of five in the Class of 2026 recognized as a Commended Student by the National Merit Scholarship. Each year, more than 1.5 million students nationwide take the PSAT. Of those, only about 34,000 qualify as Commended Students – placing in the top 3-4% of test takers.

“I was pretty shocked,” Reid said. “I remember looking into it and thinking how crazy it would be to actually get it, especially after learning about the small percentage of students that earn it each year. I thought, wow, this is actually something really special.”

Beyond academics, Reid’s high school experiences have shaped her sense of purpose and identity. One of the most meaningful has been her involvement in the Warwick Cares Foundation, a mental health support initiative led by Judy Bautista. Through the foundation, she has helped raise awareness around mental health by participating in trainings, presentations, and community events, including volunteering at the organization’s booth during last year’s Mental Health 5K Walk/Run, an event organized to raise money for Warwick Cares.

“They had a booth set up at the race and being there, witnessing so many people passionate about the same thing – mental health awareness and caring for each other – that was a really powerful thing,” she said.

She has also had significant artistic experiences during her time in Warwick Valley. She recalls a memorable moment during her freshman year, when she performed as a Jingle Dancer at the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian.

Jingle Dancing is a tradition Reid has been connected to for as long as she can remember, but sharing it at such a large venue, with an audience of more than 150 people, deepened that connection in a powerful way.

“It meant a lot to me because I’m Native, and I don’t know a lot of other people who are,” she said. “To be able to present my culture in a way that people were amazed by – a culture they don’t see very often – helped me feel proud of myself and my family in a way I never had before.”

Her performance at the Smithsonian led to additional invitations, including performing during the Warwick Valley Middle School Diversity Assembly.

Although Reid pushed pause on formal chorus classes in her sophomore year due to a busy schedule, she remains deeply involved in musical activities. She performed at Radio City Music Hall with the WVHS Music Department last year and has plans to go caroling with them this year. Her musical anchor, however, has always been the violin.

“I literally could not imagine my life without playing violin right now,” she said. “Being on the stage at Carnegie Hall was probably the best experience of my life. I’ve never felt so moved by a space.”

A love of storytelling has inspired Reid’s ambitious senior project: writing a book.

“It’s multiple third-person perspectives – it’s the hardest thing I could do, and I have about four months,” she said. “But I wanted to really challenge myself, not just in terms of discipline, but to learn a skill I’ve always thought I was good at.”

Senior year finds Reid reflecting on the lessons she’s learned, particularly about letting go of rigid expectations.

“I wanted to set up a solid year-by-year, almost month-by-month plan for college and after,” she said. “But thinking about that made me realize it sort of takes the fun out of the future.”

While her exact path after high school is still unfolding, Willow is certain of two things: She will continue helping others, and she will continue striving for excellence.