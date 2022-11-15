WV board talks curriculum, school safety, driver shortage

Capital projects and security measures as well as curriculum were discussed by Warwick Valley Central Schools Superintendent Dr. David Leach at the school board meeting on November 3.

He noted that Superintendents Conference Day included an active-shooter/hostage event drill, coordinated with County Executive Steve Neuhaus, local emergency first responders and local law enforcement. Until now, there “never had been (an event like this) in the past at this level,” Leach said.

Curriculum developments

Megan McGourty, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said that she was “excited” about upcoming teachers’ workshops, and offered an overview of what Warwick students will learn in the coming year.

Elementary students will continue to focus on reading and literacy, and will begin to talk about writers’ workshops. At the middle school, students will use technology to help with math; developing higher level reading skills will be a focus. The district will look at improving accommodation for Special Education students. Students participating in music will focus on sight reading and singing, and the orchestra will engage in curriculum mapping. Teachers at the high school will align curriculum among subject areas.

Leach cautioned that the new standards coming from Albany “are aspirational,” not a “module” to buy. Educators develop their own curricula to meet the standards set out for them, he said.

Saving the planet – and saving taxpayers’ money

Sanfordville’s solar array is the largest district-owned solar project in New York State, generating 3 million kilowatts of electricity a year, offsetting the school district’s electric bill by 12 cents a kilowatt-hour credit since its installation, Leach said, noting that the last three months costs have been closer to 20 cents a kilowatt-hour credit.

Bus driver shortage continues

There is – still – a school bus driver shortage nationally, but Leach said, “We’re very pleased” with the response to the perfect attendance incentive that the district has offered drivers, pointing out that 57 drivers had a perfect attendance record: Five percent of the district’s bus drivers had perfect attendance last month.

Capital projects update

“All our buildings will have central air” in time for warmer weather, Leach said.

OU BOCES capital project referendum

OU BOCES held a special vote on October 25, to get approval from its 17 component districts – which includes Warwick – to spend $159 million on capital projects to fix its buildings, which, according to the WVCSD website, “have been in disrepair for some time.”

WV’s share would amount to more than $11 million, about $7 million of which would come from WV district taxpayers.

From the WVCSD website: “We must emphasize that the decision for the Orange-Ulster BOCES referendum was not a local school board decision. This referendum has been put forth by the OU BOCES Board of Education. While each Warwick board member may have their individual opinion, the decision on whether or not the OU BOCES referendum passes lies with each person who is eligible to vote in the 17 component districts.

“If approved, the OU BOCES project would be financed at a higher amount than the last three combined local capital projects here in Warwick, which totaled over $30 million without raising taxes. The OU BOCES project also does not receive the building aid the district would usually receive if it were doing work on our buildings through a capital project. The amount of state aid is significantly less. In this situation, Warwick taxpayers would be responsible for close to $7 million of the $11 million. To fund the OU BOCES project, there would likely be an increase to the district’s tax levy. So, as part of the yearly tax adjustments, there would be an additional aspect factored in to cover the cost of the $7 million broken out over several years.

“The estimated annual cost to the Warwick taxpayer over the next 20 years, according to OU BOCES, is about $50 per year, assuming a $300,000 home. Therefore, school taxes will likely increase and/or some local programs will be reduced if the OU BOCES referendum passes. However, we also recognize and appreciate the programs and support OU BOCES provides to our district. The construction and renovation projects would start in 2024, if approved.”

The money to be appropriated is only for infrastructure, not resources, nor for programs like CTEC or Special Education.

Currently, 158 WV students (84 career and technical, and 74 special education) participate in various BOCES programs.

While voters approved the ballot measure by 110 votes, some people in the WV district may not have been aware of the vote.

During discussion of old business at the November 3 meeting, WV school board member Bob Howe asked, “Do we as a district approve of the vote?” BOE president Keith Parsons noted that this was “an atypical type of vote than we’re used to having in Warwick...we’re talking with (school district) counsel...(we’re) getting a lot of feedback...”

Parsons commended the board for its transparency, as the information posted on the WV district website went beyond the confines of the district. “The process was very different from years past...(it was) a real head-scratcher.”

Warwick as a district voted the measure down, according to board member Bill Fanos, but it was ultimately approved by BOCES’ other component districts.

“I will have more to share” on the matter, Leach said.

Parsons further criticized what he believed to be shortcomings in the process: “There were no voter logs...no one from the Board of Elections...also, there was only one polling district for Warwick,” he said, versus the three open for school board and budget votes, and possible lack of chain of custody of the ballots. “Monroe-Woodbury, which is two times the size of us only had one polling location.”

Board member Sharon Davis, said, “I talked to so many people in other districts who got no mailings.”

If someone wanted to contest the result, Leach said, “they could appeal to the New York State Department of Education.”