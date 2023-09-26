World beatbox champion empowers S.S. Seward students to use their voice

Kaila Mullady, a two-time world beatbox champion, performed recently in two separate sessions of middle school and high school classes at S.S. Seward, with the purpose of inspiring youth to find the power of their voice.

Mullady, who visited with students on Friday, Sept. 15, is passionate about teaching others how to beatbox through her Beatbox Education Platform, The Academy of Noise.

”I would consider myself more of a facilitator than a teacher, because I don’t think I have that much to teach the kids,” she said. “Everybody has their own superpowers and I just want to help people feel confident enough to realize what their superpowers are.”

Mullady has performed all over the world infusing beatboxing, singing, rapping, and theater to push the boundaries of creativity and show just what the human instrument is capable of.

”These kids learn storytelling, how to freestyle, but really, they learn how to find the power of their voice... how to feel confident just sharing yourself and being present in the moment,” she said. “I think those are the greatest gifts that these art forms, especially when put together, offer people.”